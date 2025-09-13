Trump urges Nato countries to stop buying Russian oil to end Ukraine war

A petrol station of the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft in Moscow. Photograph: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has said the Russia-Ukraine war would end if all Nato countries stopped buying oil from Russia, and placed tariffs on China of 50 to 100 per cent for its purchases of Russian petroleum.

The US president posted on his social media site that Nato’s commitment to winning the war “has been far less than 100%” and the purchase of Russian oil by some members is “shocking”.

“It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia,” he added.

Nato member Turkey has been the third-largest buyer of Russian oil, after China and India. according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Other members of the 32-state alliance involved in purchasing Russian oil include Hungary and Slovakia.

The letter comes at a tense moment in the conflict after the recent flight of multiple Russian drones into Poland, an escalatory move by Moscow as it was entering the air space of a Nato member. Poland shot down the drones.

It also comes as US Congress tries to get Mr Trump behind a Bill toughening sanctions.

In his post he said a Nato ban on Russian oil plus tariffs on China would “also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR”.

The president said Nato members should also put 50% to 100% tariffs on China and withdraw them if the war that was launched with Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine ends.

“China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia,” he posted, and powerful tariffs “will break that grip”.

The US president has already placed a 25 per cent import tax on goods from India for its buying of Russian energy products.

Mr Trump said responsibility for the war fell on his predecessor Joe Biden and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He did not include in that list Russian president Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion. – AP