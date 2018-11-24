Spanish PM lifts effective veto on Brexit deal after Gibraltar ‘guarantee’

A last-minute deal to meet Spanish demands for a say on the future of Gibraltar after Brexit has salvaged a summit which will go ahead as planned on Sunday to deliver a Brexit accord to British prime minister Theresa May.

With Ms May due to meet EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker and summit chair Donald Tusk on Saturday at 6pm and 7.15pm respectively to receive final assurances that all will go smoothly, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez lifted his threat of an effective veto after Britain and EU officials provided written guarantees to Madrid.

“We have received sufficient guarantees to be able to reach a solution to a conflict that has lasted more than 300 years between the United Kingdom and Spain, ” Mr Sanchez told reporters in Madrid after talks dragged on through the night in Brussels.

The British government wrote to Mr Tusk’s European Council to say it would not interpret its withdrawal treaty, due to be endorsed on Sunday, as meaning that a future EU-UK trade treaty would automatically apply to Gibraltar - though London’s envoy to the EU said it would seek the best deal for its territory.

At the summit on Sunday morning, the 27 EU leaders will be asked to approve a declaration specifically excluding Gibraltar from future EU-UK treaties - while leaving open the possibility that London could negotiate with Madrid on deals for Gibraltar.

Historically strategic

Saturday’s agreements may comfort Spain’s hopes that the EU will, once Britain is no longer a member, swing behind its 300-year-old claim to recover sovereignty over “The Rock”, home to a historically strategic British naval base and 30,000 people.

Mr Sanchez’s brinkmanship, however, left some in Brussels uneasy at how he jeopardised a tightly choreographed three hours on Sunday morning for what many saw as domestic political purposes - he faces a regional election next weekend in Andalusia, the province abutting the Gibraltar peninsula.

After little more than an hour of talks among themselves, the 27 EU leaders will meet at about 11am to share with Ms May two key documents - a treaty setting terms for an orderly British withdrawal on March 29th, and an outline of how Britain can keep close to its biggest market by following some EU rules after a status-quo transition period ends in two to four years.

She will face an uphill struggle to have the agreement accepted by her own party and the British parliament.

“We were all looking for a good and fair agreement,” Mr Tusk said in a letter on Saturday to the 27 other national leaders confirming the summit will go ahead. “And I believe that we have finally found the best possible compromise.”

That is also how Ms May is trying to present her deal. But, keeping up pressure within her own Conservative party, her Brexit-supporting rival and former foreign minister Boris Johnson called on Saturday for the accord to be renegotiated.

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said the withdrawal agreement would leave Britain in a “pitiful and pathetic place ... locked into an EU straitjacket”.

The party, along with many of Ms May’s Conservatives and the Labour opposition, are all threatening to vote down the package.

Making arrangements

EU officials are unclear what might happen if parliament rejects the package and, like London, are making arrangements to manage the disruption of Britain crashing out without a deal.

The Gibraltar agreement with Spain provided a reminder of the complexities that Britons have found since voting narrowly in a 2016 referendum to try to unravel 45 years of membership of what is now the world’s biggest free trade bloc.

As with long months spent trying to figure out how to pull Northern Ireland out of the EU without creating a customs border with the Republic, the Gibraltar dispute has reflected problems with the UK’s European neighbours dating back to its imperial past. – Reuters