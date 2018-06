Man convicted of kidnapping British model Chloe Ayling

A British model feels “vindicated” after the man she accused of kidnapping her for ransom was convicted and jailed for nearly 17 years, her agent has said.

Lukasz Herba (30) was on Monday sentenced to 16 years and nine months’ imprisonment after an Italian court convicted him of kidnapping Chloe Ayling (20), of Coulsdon, south London.

Prosecutors in the case had said Ms Ayling was drugged and kidnapped after she showed up at a Milan address for a modelling job, then held for six days at a farmhouse in the neighbouring Piedmont region before being released at the British consulate in Milan.

Adrian Sington, who represents Ms Ayling at Kruger Cowne, said: “This has been an incredible burden on her shoulders for the last year in the face of media criticism of her motivation and this is vindication — her story is true.

“It means now she can get on with her life. It’s hard if you’re being painted in the press as a liar and now she’s able to be able to say, ‘I know it’s a bizarre story but it’s a true one’.

“One of the difficulties with a psychopath and a narcissist, as Mr Herba is, is that he behaves in such a way that it’s almost impossible to believe that someone could be so stupid and so, in some ways, it’s not surprising that the media found Chloe’s story difficult to believe.

“Let’s not forget she was bundled into a suitcase, injected with ketamine in the boot of a car and thought she was going to die.” – PA