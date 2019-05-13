Julian Assange: Sweden reopens rape allegation investigation

Swedish prosecutors are to reopen an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, deputy director of prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson announced.

Earlier this month, Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a British court for skipping bail when he was holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy until police dragged him out in April. He had lived there for almost seven years.

Ms Persson told a press conference in Stockholm that circumstances had changed following Assange’s arrest last month.

Swedish prosecutors dropped the rape investigation in 2017 because they were unable to proceed while he remained inside the embassy.

Assange had also faced investigation for a second sex-related allegation in Sweden, which was dropped in 2017 because the statute of limitations had expired. He denied both allegations.

More to follow.