Brexit: UK and EU hail breakthrough on future relationship

The political declaration on the future relationship between the UK and EU has been “agreed at negotiators’ level and agreed in principle at political level”, European Council president Donald Tusk has said.

Mr Tusk said in a tweet: “I have just sent to EU27 a draft Political Declaration on the Future Relationship between EU and UK.

“The Commission President has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators’ level and agreed in principle at political level, subject to the endorsement of the Leaders.”

Britain and the EU are to develop an “ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership”, according to a leaked version of the 26-page declaration on future relations that is due to be approved at a summit on Sunday.

While Thursday’s developments are being hailed as a breakthrough, British prime minister Theresa May is still struggling to get a separate 500-page withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons as she also fights to maintain her position following a string of cabinet resignations by hardline Conservative Brexiteers last week.

The Government has declined to comment thus far about the future relationship document, but sources said Dublin is “relaxed” about its publication, adding that there is “nothing to fear” in it.

Mrs May and Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, on Wednesday evening provisionally agreed the bulk of a 26-page text that will form the final part of Britain’s exit package from the EU. The draft covers everything from extensive trade liberalisation to “operational co-operation” between police forces.

The pound jumped more than 1 per cent to trade above $1.29 on the news, its biggest rise for three weeks.

Draft political declaration between EU and UK

The draft falls short of the British prime minister’s aspirations for “frictionless” trade in goods with the EU after Brexit, but its ambitious tone offers Mrs May significant help in Westminster as she prepares to sell the Brexit deal.

“While it cannot amount to the rights or obligations of membership, the Parties are agreed that the future relationship should be approached with high ambition with regard to its scope and depth, and recognise that this might evolve over time”, the draft says.

“Above all, it should be a relationship that will work in the interests of citizens of the Union and the United Kingdom, now and in the future.”

On the contentious issue of the Irish border, the draft political declaration reportedly says that new “facilitative arrangements and technologies” will also be considering in developing any alternative arrangements for ensuring the absence of a permanent hard border on the island of Ireland.

Earlier in the talks, the UK side had raised the issue of using technology and customs arrangements as a way of avoiding a hard border in Ireland, with the necessary checks carried out without border checks.

While the EU side dismissed this - pointing to the lack of working examples anywhere else in the world - the idea has been revived in recent days, as Mrs May seeks to bring the Brexiteer lobby on board and point to a future way to avoid contentions border checks either on the island of Ireland or between Britain and the North.

However, Ireland will rely on the the draft withdrawal agreement, finalised last week, which includes a legally-operable backstop arrangement - an insurance of no hard border - involving the whole of the UK staying in the customs union for a period, if this is needed to avoid a hard border.

Irish sources have said that this guarantee remains in place, under the withdrawal agreement, unless and until a new way of avoiding a hard border emerges, most likely via new trading arrangements negotiated between the EU and UK after Brexit.

Some parts of the Brexit package are still under negotiation, but EU diplomats say only a few manageable issues remain outstanding. Mrs May will now meet Mr Juncker again on Saturday to seek to finalise work on the declaration and so bring two years of sometimes fraught Brexit talks to a close.

The publication of the draft follows two hours of talks in Brussels on Wednesday between Mrs May and Mr Jean-Claude Juncker aimed at paving the way for EU leaders to sign off the Brexit deal on Sunday.

The leaked draft emphasises that the future relationship must respect the “sovereignty” of the UK as well as the “integrity” of the EU’s single market and the customs union.

The deal should also “the result of the 2016 referendum including with regard to the development of its independent trade policy and the ending of free movement of people between the Union and the United Kingdom.”

The document says that the EU and UK “will convene a high level conference at least every six months from the date of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the Union to take stock of progress” in building their future relationship.

London’s FTSE 100 took a hit from the currency’s resurgence, which make UK exports less competitive and increase the cost of repatriating revenue earned abroad into sterling. The main UK stock index down 1.3 per cent, compared with a 0.6 per cent fall for the Europe-wide Stoxx 600. - Financial Times Limited, PA