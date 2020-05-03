N Korean border gunfire likely ‘accidental’, says Pompeo

Shots fired by North Korea across its border with South Korea were likely “accidental”, according to US secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

Mr Pompeo’s remarks came on Sunday as speculation continues to mount about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North and South Korea on Saturday exchanged gunfire around a rural guard post, raising tension a day after North Korean state media showed Mr Kim visiting a factory, the first report of him making a public appearance since April 11th.

A North Korean frontier post at the inter-Korean border near the city of Paju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Photograph: Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA

South Korea responded to shots fired from across the demilitarised zone, but no casualties were reported.

“We think those are accidental. South Koreans did return fire. So far as we can tell, there was no loss of life on either side,” said Mr Pompeo on ABC This Week.

He declined to discuss if he knows whether Mr Kim has been gravely ill over the last few weeks – which ratcheted up speculation as Mr Kim missed a celebration of his late grandfather – but said based on video footage of him from state television at a recent event, “It looks like Chairman Kim is alive and well”.

“We know there have been other extended periods of time where Chairman Kim’s been out of public view as well, so it’s not unprecedented,” said Mr Pompeo.

Perfectly healthy?

Choi Kang, vice-president of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said he believed the timing of the provocation shows it could been planned to show that Mr Kim was still in charge of the North Korean military.

“Yesterday, Kim was trying to show he is perfectly healthy, and today, Kim is trying to mute all kinds of speculation that he may not have full control over the military,” he said.

“Rather than going all the way by firing missiles and supervising a missile launch, Kim could be reminding us: ‘yes I’m healthy and I’m still in power’.”

Ewha University international affairs professor Leif-Eric Easley in Seoul said the shooting incident could be aimed at boosting morale in the North Korean military.

“The Kim regime may be looking to raise morale of its front-line troops and to regain any negotiating leverage lost during the rumour-filled weeks of the leader’s absence,” he said.

“South Korea and the United States should not take lightly such North Korean violations of existing military agreements.” – Reuters