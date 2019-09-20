Climate protests: Cork and Dublin students join millions marching globally

Millions of people are taking to the streets across the world, including thousands in Ireland, in what could be the largest climate protest in history.

Several thousand students are marching from Dublin’s Custom House for today’s to Merrion Square, in front of Government Buildings where a rally is being held.

In Cork, thousands of students are marching for the global strike and protests are also being held in Belfast and other Irish towns.

The protests are partly inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations under the heading “Fridays for Future” over the past year, calling on world leaders to step up their efforts against climate change.

Some of Friday’s first protests were held in Australia, where an estimated 300,000 people gathered at more than 100 rallies calling for action to guard against climate change, with further demonstrations held across parts of Asia.

Marches also took place early on Friday in Hong Kong, Thailand and India.

Cork

Several thousand students gathered in Cork this morning for the global climate change protest with one eager group of teenagers having travelled from Ballyduff, Co Waterford to show their solidarity for the cause.

Protestors in Cork held banners and placards bearing messages such as “The Emperor has No Clothes,” “No Planet B” and “System Change not Climate Change.”

Sixth year student Rachel Kingston and her friends Saidbh Corcoran, Freya Farrar and Fiadh Daly travelled to the city to register their protest at what they perceive as the failure of the Government to take strong action on the environment.

Rachel says surprisingly some students still do not know a lot about the climate change crisis.

“We are from Waterford and most people in our school wouldn’t know about it. It is important to raise awareness. We came here with my mum. It is shocking that there are people who don’t know what is going on. Or people who are saying ‘Who is Greta Thunberg?’ and you think ‘How do people not know that?’

When we look back on this day we are not going to be thinking about missing a day of school. We are going to thinking that we turned up for a great cause.”

Meanwhile, transition year student Juliusz Milewski from Clonakilty Community School in Co Cork says it is important for students to do more than pay lip service to the cause.

“It is looking like the numbers will be big today because it is an international event. The numbers increase every single time. Students themselves need to do things. Some people just eat bags of crisps and don’t even put the bags in the (recycling) bin. I would suspect that some people came here today as a doss. I think the more we have these protests the more people will increase their awareness. That said most of my generation are conscious of the environment. ”

Junior Certificate student Anna Keyes from Carrigaline, Co Cork said it was important not to be complacent about the environment. Her School Edmund Rice College encouraged students to attend the protest.

“We have seen the effect of climate change and we have seen that it takes children to take a stand. It is our future. It is everybody’s future. People are living in areas that have already been affected by climate change. We have to fight for them as well.”

The protest was also attended by families. Sabina Menz from Crosshaven, Co Cork mother of Finbarr and Lyla who are aged two and four, said that it was vital to create a better world for future generations,

“I wish that people would take care of our children’s future. There are many things we can do that we don’t even know about.”

The school strike movement started in August of last year when Greta Thunberg, then 15, held a solo protest outside the Swedish Parliament. Now, up to 70,000 school children each week hold protests in 270 towns and cities worldwide.

Unseasonably warm

Protesters joining the climate strikes in Britain can expect a day of unseasonably warm weather as they call on businesses and politicians to cut emissions.

Children and young people across the country are preparing to walk out of lessons and lectures, with hundreds of thousands of workers expected to join them. But business, energy and clean growth minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he could not endorse children leaving school to take part.

Protesters outside the Custom House in Dublin on Friday where the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment is based. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wiree

He told BBC Breakfast on Friday that he supports the “energy and creativity” of students, but said time spent in school is “incredibly important”.

When asked if the British government is listening to the young protesters, he added: “Their voices are being heard. “What I do support is their energy, their creativity, and the fact that they have completely mastered these issues and take them very seriously. “I am not going to endorse people leaving school because I think education, time spent in school, is incredibly important.”

Climate summit

The climate summit at the UN next week convened by secretary-general Antonio Guterres to urge countries to up their climate efforts.

Much steeper measures are needed across the globe to prevent temperature rises of more than 1.5 degrees or 2 degrees to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

As if to underline the urgency of the issue, temperatures are set to hit 26 degrees in parts of Britain this weekend – 8 degrees above the average for the time of year.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “It is unbelievable that we should need global strike action for the future of our planet to be taken seriously. “The stark reality is that our climate is changing rapidly and we are running out of time to address it.

“I hope governments around the world who are failing to take action hear the voices of millions of people, young and old, unified in their call for action to save our planet. Our future depends on it.” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to address a rally of

Acting prime minister Michael McCormack, in charge while premier Scott Morrison is on a state visit to the US, said students should be in school.

He said: “These sorts of rallies should be held on a weekend where it doesn’t actually disrupt business, it doesn’t disrupt schools, it doesn’t disrupt universities.

“I think it is just a disruption.”

Mr Morrison will have dinner with p resident Donald Trump on Friday and has been criticised for failing to include in his New York itinerary the UN climate summit on Monday, when leaders will present their long-term plans for curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

UN headquarters

The strike will culminate in New York when Ms Thunberg, who has been nominated for a Nobel prize for her climate activism, will spearhead a rally at home of the United Nations headquarters.

Ms Thunberg noted the “huge crowd” in Sydney in a tweet, which she said would set the standard as the strikes moved across Asia, Europe and Africa.

Protesters pictured at the Global climate strike in Dublin city centre.Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

No protests were authorised in China, the world’s biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, but Zheng Xiaowen of the China Youth Climate Action Network said Chinese youth would take action one way or another.

“Chinese youth have their own methods,” she said.

“We also pay attention the climate and we are also thinking deeply, interacting, taking action, and so many people are very conscientious on this issue.”

Global warming caused by heat-trapping greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels has already led to droughts and heatwaves, melting glaciers, rising sea levels and floods, scientists say.

Carbon emissions climbed a record high last year, despite a warning from the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in October that output of the gases must be slashed over the next 12 years to stabilise the climate.

Organisers said demonstrations would take different forms around the world, but all aim to promote awareness of climate change and demand political action to curb contributing factors to climate change. – AP/ Reuters