British man dies on the slopes of Mount Everest

A British climber has become the latest fatality on the slopes of Mount Everest.

Robin Haynes Fisher (44) died on his descent after reaching the summit of the world’s highest mountain.

Mr Fisher, who was born in Burton-upon-Trent and lived in Birmingham, is one of at least seven climbers to die on the mountain’s slopes in the past two weeks.

He was described as an “aspirational adventurer” who “lived life to the full” in a statement from his family.

They said: “He achieved so much in his short life, climbing Mont Blanc, Aconcagua and Everest.

“He was a ‘tough guy’, triathlete, and marathoner. A champion for vegetarianism, published author, and a cultured theatregoer, lover of Shakespeare.

“We are deeply saddened by his loss as he still had so many more adventures and dreams to fulfil.

“Every one who ever met him in any capacity will always remember the positive impact he had on their lives.

“Robin is a much-loved and loving son, brother, partner, uncle, and friend.”

In a video shot on the expedition by Mr Fisher’s partner, Kristyn Carriere, he is heard saying it “should be a trip to remember” as he looks up at the ascent from base camp.

Murari Sharma, managing director of Everest Parivar Expedition Pvt Ltd, said Mr Fisher and a sherpa reached the summit at about 8.30am on Saturday and had descended 150m when he fell unconscious.

A group of sherpas changed his oxygen bottle and tried to give him some water but he could not be revived, he said.

Overcrowding concerns

A series of deaths have occurred on Everest over the last two weeks, amid concerns about overcrowding.

There are 41 teams with a total of 378 climbers permitted to scale the mountain during the spring climbing season in Nepal that begins in March and ends this month.

An equal number of Nepalese guides are helping them get to the summit.

Irish climber Kevin Hynes (56) died in his tent at 7,000m in the early hours of Friday after turning back before reaching the summit.

The father of two was part of a group from UK-based climbing company 360 Expeditions which was attempting to scale the mountain.

His death comes a week after Trinity College professor Seamus (Shay) Lawless, aged 39 and from Bray, Co Wicklow, fell during his descent from the peak, having achieved a lifetime ambition of reaching the summit.

The search for Mr Lawless has been called off.

An American climber, an Austrian climber and two Indian climbers are also reported to have died. – PA