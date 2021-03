Australian attorney general denies historical rape claim

Australia’s attorney general has denied having sexual contact with a 16-year-old who had accused him of raping her 33 years ago and said he would not resign as the nation’s top law officer.

Christian Porter instead said he would take leave to care for his mental health after the allegations recently became public.

“I’m going to take a couple of short weeks leave just for my own sanity,” Mr Porter said on Wednesday. “I think that I will be able to return from that and do my job.”

The accuser died by suicide last year, and her allegations against Mr Porter became public last week when they were sent anonymously to prime minister Scott Morrison and other MPs.

Media had reported the alleged rapist was one of the 16 men in Mr Morrison’s 22-member cabinet, but Mr Porter was widely identified online.

The 50-year-old former criminal prosecutor said he decided to speak out after police said on Tuesday there was insufficient admissible evidence to proceed with a criminal investigation.

Prominent lawyers and the woman’s friends have called for an independent inquiry to test the evidence against Mr Porter.

Mr Morrison has noted Mr Porter’s denials and said the allegations should be left with police to handle.

Mr Porter said the reported rape allegation did not warrant him standing down from his job.

He said: “If I stand down from my position as attorney general because of an allegation about something that simply did not happen, then any person in Australia can lose their career, their job, their life’s work based on nothing more than an accusation that appears in print.

“If that happens, anyone in public life is able to be removed simply by the printing of an allegation.”

Mr Porter said he was 17 when he competed alongside the then-16-year-old accuser on a four-member school debate team in January 1988. He said he had not heard from her since.

“I did not sleep with the [alleged] victim. We didn’t have anything of that nature happen between us,” Mr Porter said.

“I remember the person as an intelligent, bright, happy person,” he added.

The woman has not been named. Police are preparing evidence to help a coroner determine the cause of her death.

The case has added to intensifying into attitudes toward sexual harassment and violence in parliament after a staffer made an unrelated allegation two weeks ago that she had been raped by a senior colleague in a minister’s office. – AP

If you are affected by the issues raised in this article support is available from Pieta House at 1800 247 247, text HELP to 51444 or Samaritans at 116 123, jo@samaritans.ie.