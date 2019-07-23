Australia: Man crashes van containing €125m of meth into police cars
More than 270kg of methamphetamine seized following crash in Sydney
The man was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of drugs, negligent driving and not giving his details to police. Photograph: New South Wales Police
Police have charged a driver after methamphetamine valued at more than 200 million Australian dollars (€125 million) was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside a Sydney police station.
A Toyota HiAce van hit the cars outside Eastwood police station, causing significant damage to one car but injuring no-one, according to a police statement.
Police stopped a van in a nearby suburb about an hour later, arrested a 28-year-old man and seized 273kg of crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than 200 million Australian dollars.
He was refused bail. – PA