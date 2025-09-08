Plans for Kylemore train station in west Dublin unveiled

Iarnród Éireann has unveiled details of its plan to develop a new rail station in the Kylemore area of Dublin, on the Heuston commuter line

Iarnród Éireann has published plans for a new train station in Kylemore, west Dublin.

The proposed station, which has been mooted for some time, will be located between Heuston Station in central Dublin and Park West and Cherry Orchard station.

The station will connect Kylemore – close to Ballyfermot and Bluebell – to the Heuston commuter line, with services running between Portlaoise and Heuston and between Newbridge and Grand Canal Dock. Plans to extend the Dart to southwest Dublin and into Kildare will increase frequency and capacity of services on the line.

A public consultation on the plans will run until October. Following this, Iarnród Éireann intends to begin working on a planning application for the station development early next year.

The new station will provide quick and frequent access to Dublin city centre to 16,000 residents who live within 1km of the proposed development’s location, Iarnród Éireann said.

Pending the construction of the planned Heuston West station, part of Dart+ South West development, Kylemore passengers will also have access to services heading to Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Dart+ South West will serve the new Heuston West station at Clancy Quay; Parkwest and Cherry Orchard; Clondalkin and Fonthill; Adamstown and Hazelhatch and Celbridge. Passenger capacity is set to rise from 5,000 to 20,000 passengers per hour per direction.

Iarnród Éireann said, subject to a grant of planning permission and the availability of funding, the construction of the new Kylemore station will be delivered “in conjunction” with the Dart+ project.

Demand for a new station at Kylemore was apparent in the public consultation of plans for Dart+ South West. “Iarnród Éireann has taken this feedback on board and following a feasibility study this represents the first stage in the development of a new rail station in Kylemore,” a representative said.

The Kylemore development will be funded by the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority.