Shane Lowry’s poor Race to Dubai position puts pressure on at Wentworth

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his second shot on the fourth hole of the Irish Open at The K Club. Photograph: Jasper Wax/Getty

Shane Lowry obviously has some big upcoming dates with destiny, primarily a third appearance for Europe in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Long Island, New York later this month.

Yet, one date that is usually taken for granted may not happen for him this year as Lowry is a long way down the Race to Dubai standings in 158th position, with only the top 50 players on the order of merit making it to the Tour Championship in Dubai.

Lowry’s plight is due to prioritising playing on the PGA Tour this season (his appearance at the Amgen Irish Open was actually his first outing of the season at a DP World Tour regular event) and compounded by missing the cuts at the US PGA and the US Open.

A big week at the BMW PGA at Wentworth this week might well change matters of course, while he also has the Dunhill Links after the Ryder Cup, but Lowry doesn’t intend adding any events to his schedule in what has been a busy campaign.

“This has probably been my worst major season in the last while. It’s amazing how many Race to Dubai points you miss out on when you don’t have a couple of good Majors. I normally throw at least a top-20 in or a top-10 and then all of a sudden you jump up the Race to Dubai. When you don’t do that, it’s amazing how far down you are.

“I’m not going to go chasing it. I don’t have that in me. I’ve got a few good weeks left in me this year and then it will be down tools for a while,” said Lowry.

A winner of the BMW PGA in 2022, when he held off Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, Lowry has a particular fondness for Wentworth’s West Course.

“I just see the golf course really well and I like it around there,” he added. “It’s one of my favourite places in the world to be as well, it’s just nice.

“The golf course does suit my game. You don’t stand up and bomb it, you kind of plot it around. Your mid-iron play needs to be strong. Since the first day I went there, it’s amazing, you drive into somewhere and you just feel like a nice feeling with the whole place.”

Captains cycle in Amsterdam for Solheim Cup launch

Solheim Cup captain Anna Nordqvist of Sweden. Photograph: Michael Owens/Getty

Solheim Cup captains Anna Nordqvist of Europe and Angela Stanford of the United States took to cycling in Amsterdam yesterday as part of the year-to-go launch of the match in Amsterdam, which takes place on September 7th-13th, 2026.

The cycling part was to do with the aim to make this 20th edition of the Solheim Cup the most sustainable to date, among the initiatives being to replace general on-site parking with low-emission travel options, integrated ticketing and cycling routes to the venue at Bernardus Golf outside the city.

Word of Mouth

“This is a tough one to swallow” – Joakim Lagergren after losing out in a playoff to Rory McIlroy at the Amgen Irish Open. The Swede’s runner-up finish moved him up 34 places to 18th in the Race to Dubai rankings and from 194th to 121st in the updated official world rankings. Oh, and a pay-day of €565,182.

By the Numbers: 160ft 2in

That’s the total length of putts Rory McIlroy holed in the final round of the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club.

On this day: September 9th, 1990

Joey Sindelar was one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour – with more than 80 top-10s finishes in his career – but wins were much tougher to find, his sixth win coming in a playoff for the Hardees Classic at Oakwood Country Club in Illinois.

Joey Sindelar. Photograph: A Messerschmidt/Getty

Sindelar shot rounds of 70-65-67-66 for a total of 12-under-par 268 which got him into a sudden death shoot-out with Willie Wood which ended at the first hole where a par was sufficient to seal victory and deny his opponent a breakthrough win on the circuit.

Wood was playing the 1990 season on a special exemption, having spent the previous year caring for his wife who died from cancer.

There was an element of luck about the outcome: good luck for Sindelar, bad luck for Wood.

On the 388 yards par 4, Sindelar had chipped to within in a foot after failing to find the green with his approach while Wood, playing from a similar lie, saw his pitch hit a sprinkler head and then missed the long par putt. Sindelar’s tap-in for par gave him victory, although he would have to wait a further 14 years for his seventh career win in the 2004 Wachovia Championship.

