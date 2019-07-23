South Korea fires warning shots after Russian planes enter airspace
Defence ministry said it launched fighter jets after military aircraft entered its territory
South Korean fighter jets on a training exercise. The defence ministry said its planes fired warnings at Russian aircraft on Tuesday. Photograph: Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA
Seoul says it has fired warning shots after Russian military planes entered South Korea’s airspace.
South Korea’s defence ministry said multiple Russian military planes violated the South Korean airspace off its east coast on Tuesday.
The ministry said South Korea launched fighter jets and that they fired warning shots.
It added that Chinese military planes also intruded into South Korea’s aerial identification zone on Tuesday.
The ministry gave no further details. – PA