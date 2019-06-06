Sudan opposition pledges to continue protests despite killings

Sudan’s pro-democracy leaders have pledged to press their campaign of civil disobedience until the ruling military council is ousted and killers of protesters are brought to justice, after a crackdown killed scores of people.

The vow came after new clashes brought the death toll in three days of the military crackdown to 108, according to protesters.

The official death toll in from violence rose to 61 on Thursday, the director general of the health ministry said.

In one of the most shocking moments, troops were seen pulling 40 bodies of victims, believed killed by Sudanese security forces, from the Nile River in Khartoum on Wednesday and taking them away.

The Sudan Doctors Committee, one of the protest groups, said it was not known where they were taken. The committee also said more than 500 have been wounded in the crackdown.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella of union groups that has been behind months of rallies that forced the military to oust long-time leader Omar al-Bashir in April, urged people to block main roads and bridges to “paralyse public life” across the country in retaliation for the military’s violence.

The crackdown began with a violent dispersal of the protest movement’s main sit-in camp, outside the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum, on Monday.

“Our success depends on our full adherence to peaceful protests, no matter how hard the criminal militias seek to drag us into violence,” the association said in a Facebook statement.

Talks offer rejected

Word about the retrieval of the bodies from the Nile came as Sudan’s ruling general called for a resumption of negotiations with the protest leaders, which they promptly rejected. They said the generals cannot be serious about talks while troops keep killing protesters.

The protesters said they would continue demonstrations and strikes seeking to pressure the military into handing over power to a civilian authority.

Since Monday’s violent dispersal of the protest sit-in in Khartoum, violent clashes have erupted in other parts of Sudan.

The protest leaders said there were attacks in 13 cities and towns this week perpetrated by security forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which grew out of the Janjaweed militias used by Mr al-Bashir’s government to suppress the Darfur insurgency in the 2000s, a campaign that prompted charges of genocide against its perpetrators.

Before Monday’s crackdown began, the military and protest leaders had for weeks negotiated the make-up of a transitional council meant to run the country until elections.

The protesters demanded civilians dominate the council, which the generals resisted.

After the crackdown, the military suspended the talks and cancelled all agreed-on points. It also announced the military would form a government and hold elections within seven to nine months.

But the head of the military council, Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan, on Wednesday abruptly announced the generals were prepared to resume negotiations – an offer the protesters immediately turned down. – AP