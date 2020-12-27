At least 37 dead after bus crash in Cameroon

At least 37 people have died and 18 others were seriously injured after a bus crash in Cameroon.

A 70-seater bus was on its way to the capital, Yaounde, from the western town of Foumban when it crashed into a truck while trying to avoid a crowd of people on the road at about 2am local time on Sunday, a senior government official said.

“Most of the travellers were either going to spend New Year’s Day with their families, returning from Christmas Day festivities or were businesspeople supplying gifts for New Year’s feasts,” he said.

Residents of the village of Nemale ran to the road to help the 60 passengers who were on the bus.

The death toll is likely to rise as rescue workers comb through the wreckage, the official said. – AP