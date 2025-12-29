Africa

Anthony Joshua reportedly injured during car crash in Nigeria that killed two people

Police investigating car crash involving British former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion

Anthony Joshua: the former two-time world heavyweight champion is holidaying in Africa following his sixth-round knockout victory over YouTube-turned-boxing superstar Jake Paul in Miami. Photograph. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
British former ‍heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua ‍was involved in a car crash in Nigeria’s Ogun ⁠State that killed ‌two ​people, ‍local police said.

The former two-time world heavyweight champion is holidaying in Africa following his sixth-round knockout victory over YouTube-turned-boxing superstar Jake Paul in Miami less than a fortnight ago.

Joshua (36), sustained ⁠minor injuries ⁠when his vehicle ⁠collided with another car, ‍Ogun State Police Command said.

Police are investigating the cause of the ‌incident.

According to reports, the crash happened along a busy highway of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at 11am local time. Unverified footage online appeared to show Joshua topless looking dazed in the passenger seat of a vehicle among broken glass.

Joshua’s win over Paul was his 29th win from 33 professional fights and seemed to move him closer to a long-awaited showdown with British rival Tyson Fury, who is currently retired, next year.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told told Daily Mail Sport: “We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears okay from what I have seen in the images.

“We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.” - PA/Reuters

