Anthony Joshua reportedly injured during car crash in Nigeria that killed two people

British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car crash in Nigeria’s Ogun State that killed two people, local police said.
The former two-time world heavyweight champion is holidaying in Africa following his sixth-round knockout victory over YouTube-turned-boxing superstar Jake Paul in Miami less than a fortnight ago.
Joshua (36), sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car, Ogun State Police Command said.
Police are investigating the cause of the incident.
According to reports, the crash happened along a busy highway of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at 11am local time. Unverified footage online appeared to show Joshua topless looking dazed in the passenger seat of a vehicle among broken glass.
Joshua’s win over Paul was his 29th win from 33 professional fights and seemed to move him closer to a long-awaited showdown with British rival Tyson Fury, who is currently retired, next year.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told told Daily Mail Sport: “We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears okay from what I have seen in the images.
“We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.” - PA/Reuters