Anthony Joshua released from hospital in Nigeria after fatal car crash

Officials at the site of a crash in Sagamu, Nigeria in which British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was injured and two other men were killed. Photograph: Temiloluwa Johnson/Getty Images

Boxer Anthony Joshua has been released from hospital in Nigeria after the crash in which two of his friends died, authorities have said.

Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele died after the vehicle they were travelling in along with Joshua struck a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos on Monday.

British heavyweight Joshua sustained injuries, but was released on Wednesday, Lagos state commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said.

In a joint statement with Ogun state, which he posted on X, Mr Omotoso said Joshua was “deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home”.

The statement said: “Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.”

In addition to being long-term friends of Joshua, Ghami acted as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was a trainer.

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over YouTuber Jake Paul in Miami on December 19th.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn – who has promoted 36-year-old Joshua since he turned professional, after he won gold at the London 2012 Olympics – posted on Instagram: “Rest in peace Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed.

“Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time.”

Retired cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew, two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, British former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former world champion Wladimir Klitschko have also offered condolences. – PA