Ray D’Arcy mourns death of father
Ray D’Arcy senior’s funeral will take place in Kildare on Saturday
The death has taken place of Ray D’Arcy senior, father of RTÉ broadcaster Ray D’Arcy.
Mr D’Arcy senior, a retired soldier passed away on Thursday.
He is survived by his wife Mary, children Joe, Jacqui, Ray, Hugh, Anne, Paul, Marianne, Claire, and Joan.
His funeral mass will take place in St. Brigid’s Church, Kildare Town, on Saturday at 10am with cremation afterwards in Newlands crematorium at 3pm.