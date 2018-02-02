Migrant workers at haulage firm threaten to set themselves alight

A group of migrant workers at a trucking company in Co Wexford twice threatened to set themselves alight this week in an industrial dispute, the Garda has confirmed.

Chief Supt John Roche said officers were sent to O’Leary International at Marshmeadows in New Ross on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. “There was a threat that some of the workers were going to set themselves on fire,” he told The Irish Times. “We sent people over and it was resolved. There is an industrial dispute there, but we wouldn’t get involved in that.

“On the premises one of them threatened to douse himself with diesel and set himself alight. One man did actually pour some diesel over himself, but of course diesel won’t ignite. One of the partners in the group then defused the situation.

“However, they went back again the following morning and did the same thing again, so we were called back. They’re in talks, but as far as we’re concerned it’s a local industrial dispute. It happened in the yard, so it’s between the management and the workers.”

“His life didn’t matter to him”

A driver at the company, Cristian Falca, who is from Romania, said his nephew was one of the men who threatened to set themselves alight. “They were desperate,” he said. “They wanted to set themselves alight for a protest. It was very frightening . . . He is my family. It is not okay, but his life didn’t matter to him. He was so desperate.”

Mr Falca said the company had ignored a number of complaints. “Conditions are very poor,” he claimed. “There are problems with the trucks, the trailers, with planning, with operators in the office, and many others.”

Brett Gourlie, a director of O’Leary International, would not comment on the allegations but said “the company will continue to work with all the employees to address any concerns that they have”.

The company summoned the workers involved in the diesel incidents to a disciplinary hearing on Monday, writing that, because of the “extremely serious” breach of health and safety, they have been suspended, with pay, pending the proceedings’ conclusion. The letter also alleges that the men threatened to set fire to company property.

Kieron Connolly of Siptu said the union would represent the workers at Monday’s hearing.