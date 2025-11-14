Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, DublinTHE SECOND SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Cathedral Choir. Howells: Collegium Regale, Psalm: 98, Whitlock: O living Bread. Preacher: The Reverend P.K.McDowell, B.A., B.Th., Prebendary of Clonmethan. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir. Responses: Moore, Howells: St Augustine Service, Psalm: 84, Howells: Take him earth, for cherishing. Preacher: The Reverend P.K.McDowell, B.A., B.Th., Prebendary of Clonmethan. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Palestrina: Missa Brevis, Psalm 98, Rutter: Open thou mine eyes, Preacher: Canon Maurice Elliott. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Commissioning of Women Lay Readers - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Lucy Walker: The St Martin’s Service, Psalm 97, Harris: Bring us, O Lord God, Preacher: Canon Dr Virginia Kennerly. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness at 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 18th November - Responses: Holmes, Psalms 90-92, Gibbons: The Short Service, Gibbons: Almighty and everlasting God. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 20th November - Responses: Holmes, Psalm 103, Stanford: Evening Service in Bb, Cox: War in Heaven.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 16th November - The Second Sunday before Advent. 9am Holy Communion (trad). 10.30am Holy Communion Holy Baptism. All are welcome. METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co DublinThe Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/