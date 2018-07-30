Irish diplomats assist after four-year-old drowns in Spain

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the family of a four-year-old girl who has drowned while on holiday with her family in Spain.

It is understood the child was in the swimming pool at a villa on Marbella’s Golden Mile last Saturday morning when the fatality occurred. No further details are available.

The identities of the girl and her family have not been released.

While the family has been reported as being British, a spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin said it “is providing assistance to the family”.

The alarm was raised at 10.30am local time but emergency responders were unable to revive the girl at the scene.

An autopsy has not yet been carried out, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Last Saturday, a five-year-old British boy died in a pool near the resort of Silves on the Algarve in Portugal. This incident occurred while the boy was playing in a pool with his brothers.