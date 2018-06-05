Increase in level of taxation is ‘unavoidable’ says Social Justice Ireland

An increase in the level of taxation is unavoidable in the years to come, Social Justice Ireland has said.

The independent think tank and justice advocacy organisation has said more revenue will need to be collected just to maintain current levels of public services and supports.

It has recommended making all discretionary tax reliefs/expenditures only available at the standard 20 per cent rate in Budget 2019 and introducing a “minimum effective corporation tax rate”.

It has also called for restoring the 13.5 per cent VAT rate for the accommodation sector as well as introducing a tax on empty houses and a site value tax on underdeveloped land. Social Justice Ireland is launching its budget submission on Tuesday morning.

The think tank said the Government should equalise the excise duty on petrol diesel, which they say will yield €68 million in 2019, and increase tax on in-shop and online betting by 3 per cent.

The organisation has called for an extra €1,250 million towards resources needed for an additional 90,000 social housing units. Their briefing also sets out €1,112million investment is needed for healthcare and disability services.

It has recommended an increase of €6.50 a week on social welfare payments and an increase in direct provision payments.

Eamon Murphy, economic and social analyst with Social Justice Ireland said addressing the country’s current challenges effectively will take a decade a more.

“We are overrun with crises in this country; a crisis of healthcare provision, a social housing crisis, a poverty crisis that sees children as the largest demographic living in poverty,” he said.

“We need to measure ourselves by how we treat the weakest in our society. By that measure we are failing.”

The briefing states the damage done through the economic and budgetary crises of the last decade is still being felt by Ireland’s most vulnerable.

“Despite the phoenix like recovery of the economy – now growing at least twice as fast as our European counterparts – we still have almost 800,000 people living in poverty, the largest proportion of which are children,” it says.

Sean Healy, director of Social Justice Ireland said: “Ireland now has the resources to ensure that Budget 2019 address the key challenges and social injustices facing Irish people.

“Priority should be given to tackling the social housing crisis, reforming the healthcare system and addressing rural and regional challenges with a special focus on resourcing communities.”

Social Justice Ireland’s main proposals:

INVESTMENT PACKAGES

Social Housing: €1,250 million in addition to what’s already committed in Government plans towards increasing the resources needed to provide an additional 90,000 social housing units.

Healthcare and disability: €1,112 million investment prioritising social and community care, disability, mental health and Slainte Care.

Rural/Regional Development: €505 million to help complete the rollout of high quality rural broadband, as well as additional investment in rural transport, a rural enterprise, retrofitting houses and community supports.

Education: €448 million investment in areas such as adult literacy, Deis, skills development and digital education

Pensions: A universal pension financed mostly by reducing tax-breaks that currently favour the better-off.

Social Welfare: €331 million which includes an increase of €6.50 a week on social welfare payments and an increase in direct provision payments.

Children: €180 million focused on Early Childhood Care and Education, paternity leave and affordable childcare.

Official Development Assistance: An additional €136 million as a contribution towards increasing the aid budget over the next seven years to the UN target of 0.7 per cent of GNI.

TAX REFORM

Standard rate all discretionary tax expenditures

Standard rate tax break on all pension contributions

Remove tax refund element for research & development tax credits

Introduce a minimum effective corporate tax rate

Equalise Excise Duty on diesel and petrol

Increase accommodation sector VAT rate to 13.5 per cent

Increase tax on in-shop and online betting by 3 per cent