Heritage sites and State buildings to turn green in run up to St Patrick’s Day
Dublin Castle, Sligo Abbey, the Rock of Cashel and others will go green from March 12th -17th
Trinity College Dublin went green for St Patrick’s Day in 2019. File Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images
A number of heritage sites and State buildings will turn green in the run up to St Patrick’s Day this year.
Dublin Castle, Áras an Uachtaráin, the Four Courts, Kilmainham Gaol, Kilkenny Castle, the Rock of Cashel, Sligo Abbey and Athenry Castle are among those that will be lit up green for the duration of St Patrick’s Festival, which runs from March 12th-17th.
Collins Barracks, Government Buildings, Leinster House, the National Concert Hall, the entrance to St Stephen’s Green (Shelbourne Hotel side), Rathfarnam Castle, Ennis courthouse, Donegal Castle, Ross Castle in Killarney, Castletown House in Celbridge and Trim Castle are also listed to be lit up green.
The theme of this year’s festival is “Dúisigh Éire! Awaken Ireland! ” which invites the public to “throw off the long dark months and rise to embrace the brighter days ahead”.
The Office of Public Works (OPW) will light up the sites and buildings using green filters, specialist lamps and existing lighting control systems.
Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin said given the Covid-19 pandemic, the delivery of this year’s St Patrick’s Festival programme requires “a very different approach involving a mix of outdoor, broadcast, digital and tech events and activities”.
“While some of the more traditional elements cannot take place in the current circumstances, St Patrick’s Festival 2021 presents different opportunities for innovation in delivery,” she said.
“With St Patrick’s Festival going online this year, there is an incredible opportunity for the nation and the world to take a front row seat at all of this year’s events and the greening of our landmarks will provide a visual spectacle for us to enjoy.”
Minister of State for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan said the “greening”of heritage sites and buildings is a “very important national and international initiative which celebrates our unique cultural heritage and shines a light on Ireland”.
“I would encourage all to participate in the St Patrick’s Festival events and to celebrate what we, as a nation, have to offer as represented by our world-renowned Heritage sites and State buildings,” he said.
The following heritage sites and State buildings to be transformed for the greening celebration:
Dublin City/County
52 St. Stephen’s Green, (OPW Dublin Office)
Áras an Uachtaráin, Phoenix Park
Casino Marino
Collins Barracks
Custom House
Dublin Castle (Upper & Lower Courtyard)
Dept of Enterprise, Trade & Employment (Kildare St)
Farmleigh Estate - The Water Tower
Four Courts
Government Buildings
Iveagh House, St Stephen’s Green
Kilmainham Courthouse
Kilmainham Gaol- Entrance
Leinster House, Merrion Street
Marlborough Street Complex,
National Concert Hall (NCH)
National Gallery, Merrion Street Entrance
National Library, Kildare Street
National Museum, Kildare Street
Natural History Museum, Merrion Street
Phoenix Monument, Chesterfield Avenue, Phoenix Park
Rathfarnham Castle
Royal Hospital Kilmainham (RHK) - Clock Tower
St Stephen’s Green - Entrance (Shelbourne Hotel Side)
Co Clare
Ennis Court House, Ennis,
Ennis Friary, Ennis
Quin Abbey, Quin
Co Cork
Doneraile Court, Doneraile
Co Donegal
Donegal Castle, Donegal Town
Co Galway
Athenry Castle, Athenry
Co Kerry
Ross Castle, Killarney
Co Kildare
Castletown House, Celbridge
Co Kilkenny
Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny
Co Limerick
Askeaton Friary
Desmond Castle, Adare
Desmond Castle, Newcastlewest
Co Meath
Trim Castle, Trim
Co Roscommon
Boyle Abbey, Boyle
Co Sligo
Sligo Abbey, Sligo Town
Co Tipperary
Cahir Castle, Cahir
Ormond Castle, Carrick on Suir
Rock of Cashel, Cashel