Photographic record of Covid-dominated year to be prepared by press photographers

A historic visual record of the past Covid-19-dominated year in Ireland is being prepared by press photographers and offered to the State.

Members of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI) will offer the historical collection of images to the National Archives and National Library System. The images will also serve as homage to people who lost their lives during the pandemic as well as those on the frontline.

The collection, which will be chosen by the judging panel for the 43rd annual ‘Press Photographer of the Year Awards’ on Friday, will also be displayed online at ppai.ie.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the PPAI website at 8pm from Friday.

Taking part will be actors Gabriel Byrne, Liam Cunningham, Pat Shortt, TCD’s Professor Luke O’Neill, rugby player Jamie Heaslip, Leitrim hurler Zak Moradi, writer Joe O’Connor, CNN journalist Donie O’Sullivan, and editor in chief for US Glamour magazine Samantha Barry.

Presentation of the overall ‘Press Photographer of the Year’ award will be led by USAid administrator nominee Samantha Power.

The awards ceremony will be opened by broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan and PPAI president Crispin Rodwell, and will include an address by Minister for Culture and Media Catherine Martin. Following this, film producer Lord David Puttnam will speak about his experience in the art of photography throughout his career.

The judging panel is chaired by former Irish Times picture editor Frank Miller, and includes international photographers Eddie Keogh and Edmond Terakopian, with multimedia broadcaster Philip Bromwell and retired RTÉ cameraman Michael Lee.

Categories will include Daily Life and People, Sports Non-Action and Sports Action, Arts and Entertainment, Nature and the Environment, Multimedia, Portrait, Reportage, and News.