Have you been affected by the illegal adoptions scandal?

It emerged this week that Tusla, the child and family agency, is to contact 126 people to tell them that their births were incorrectly registered, and that the parents who brought them up are not their birth parents. The incorrect registrations emerged in the records of the St Patrick’s Guild adoption society, which handled the adoption of many Irish babies by people in the United States.

A sample of other records from other adoption agencies will now be examined to establish if the illegal practice of incorrect registrations occurred elsewhere. The Irish Times would like to hear from anyone who might be affected by this issue. Please contact us using this form, and a journalist will get back to you.

