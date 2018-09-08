Doctors could be allowed refer women to UK for abortion ahead of new services

Doctors in Ireland could be allowed refer women to the UK for abortions in the coming months ahead of planned new services here in January, Minister for Health Simon Harris has signalled.

The abortion referendum Bill is expected to be signed by President Michael D Higgins next week following a ruling on Friday by the Supreme Court blocking any further legal challenges to last May’s referendum result.

Responding to the judgment, Mr Harris said he would work on contingency plans for the imminent provision of pregnancy terminations before the end of the year.

“I will return to Cabinet this month to seek final approval for the Bill, and I would hope to seek final approval in the Dáil in the month of October,” he said.

“So we remain firmly on track to introduce new services in this country from January next year.

“I am also looking to see what we can do in advance of January, particularly in relation to allowing doctors to refer women to the UK while we are getting services ready here for the new year.”

Speaking ahead of his appearance at the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross, Co Wexford, Mr Harris said he very much welcomed Friday’s ruling by the Supreme Court, which allows for the constitutional ban on abortion to be removed.

“The people of Ireland spoke very clearly on this matter in May and they gave an instruction to myself and my colleagues in the Oireachtas to change the law and make sure we can care for women in our own country with compassion,” he said.

“That’s exactly what we now intend to do.”