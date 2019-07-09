Boy missing from UK home for two months believed to be in Dublin

A young English boy who has been missing for two months after failing to board a flight is believed to be in Dublin, UK police have said.

Andrei Stoian (8) has been missing from his home in Wirral, England since late May.

Merseyside Police said in a statement they believe he may be with his mother in Ireland and they want to know that they are safe.

A police spokesperson said: “Andrei Stoian was due to take a flight with his mother Georgeta in May from Liverpool John Lennon Airport but they did not board.

“Andrei and Georgeta live in Harrowby Road, Tranmere but information suggests they may now be in Dublin, Ireland.”

Andrei is described as being of slim build, with olive skin, black hair of medium length with a straight fringe.

A spokeswoman for the Garda Press Office said “they have no information regarding this missing person.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact @MerPolCC, call 101 or Missing People on 116 000.