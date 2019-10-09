‘Youse just really don’t give a f***’, TD tells Government in Dáil

Independent TD Joan Collins acknowledged she should not have sworn during the ongoing Dáil debate on the Budget after she told the Government side “youse just really don’t give a f***”.

Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat ’The Cope’ Gallagher told the Dublin South-Central TD “you’re above that”, as he called on her to withdraw her remarks on Wednesday afternoon.

“You’re well able to make your case without using unparliamentary language,” he said.

Ms Collins replied saying “I accept that” and said she withdrew the remark but added she was very angry because she had people coming into her constituency office who were on their knees and needed support.

She was addressing a virtually empty Dáil chamber during the ongoing debate on the Budget.

Minister of State Ciarán Cannon was the sole Government representative in the chamber.

Ms Collins said: “You’re not here, not listening, you don’t care and to put it bluntly for the amount of phone calls I’ve got from constituents in the last 24 hours youse just really don’t give a f***”.

She added that “it’s absolutely outrageous that this actually happened and people are being subjected to this Budget”.