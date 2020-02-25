Varadkar and Martin ‘agree to meet again’ after initial talks

Fine Gael’s leader Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have held preliminary talks on possible cooperation on forming a new government.

A statement on behalf of Mr Varadkar said the two leaders “exchanged views on a number of matters including; housing, climate change, health, cost of living, the economy and taxation”.

It said: “Both sides agreed to meet again at a future point.”

Mr Varadkar “encouraged Fianna Fáil to continue engaging with other parties with a view to forming a Government.

“Fine Gael continues to prepare for Opposition,” the statement added.

Earlier, a group of Independent TDs which have formed under the umbrella “The Regional Group” said they held exploratory talks with both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

“While the group operates as a technical group in Dáil Éireann, the members felt it was imperative they express the views of their constituents that there is now an urgent need to form a stable and effective Government to address the issues facing the country,” said the group’s convenor Denis Naughten.

“The group had a useful exchange of views and await developments by all the political parties.”

Other members of the group are Cathal Berry, Sean Canney, Peter Fitzpatrick, Noel Grealish, Michael Lowry, Verona Murphy, Matt Shanahan and Peadar Toibin.