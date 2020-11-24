Tánaiste says third short period of Covid-19 restrictions may be needed in New Year

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has signalled that a third wave of restrictions may be necessary in the new year after the Christmas holiday.

Mr Varadkar did not call it a lockdown but said “a short third period of enhanced restrictions may well be necessary in January or February but we should try to avoid it being a prolonged one.”

During a debate on the Covid-19 in advance of the Government’s decision on the situation after the Level 5 lockdown, Mr Varadkar said “I believe we should ease restrictions next week but not so much that requires us to return to Level 4 or Level 5 for a prolonged period in the New Year”.

He said they could not ignore North-South travel and said the incidence of the virus in the North is a multiple of what it is in this State and so is the mortality rate.

Northern Ireland makes its own decisions under the Belfast Agreement he said “but we’d be in denial not to recognise that the less intense approach to the virus there since the start has its consequences”.

The Tánaiste added that they had very good data on the incidence of cases due to international travel but they did not have similar data for north-south travel

“This is a gap in our data that needs to be closed as it does affect our ability to make evidence-based decisions.”

Opening the debate Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “the second wave is not over by any means. If there is one thing we know now it is that taking the virus for granted is the foundation for its spread.

“The virus can very quickly get out of control if you believe it’s no longer a threat,” he said.;

“Ireland’s relative success in the second wave has been because we were willing to act. We had a less comprehensive reopening than many other countries. Individually we continued to modify our behaviour. And when the threat of high levels of transmission appeared we acted.

“After nine months the one overwhelming fact about this deadly virus is that it thrives in social settings. And therefore, we have to respect social distancing. We have to limit our social interactions”