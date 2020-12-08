Paid parent’s leave extended to five weeks, Minister announces

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has announced that paid parent’s leave will be extended from two weeks to five weeks.

The Parent’s Leave and Benefit Act 2019 introduced two weeks of paid parent’s leave for each parent to be taken in the first year after the birth or adoptive placement of a child.

Under proposals approved by Government on Tuesday, each parent will be given an additional three weeks leave, and the period in which it can be taken will be extended to the first two years after the birth or adoptive placement of a child.

It is anticipated that the legislation will be introduced in the New Year, a statement by the Department said. However, the paid benefit is with the Department of Social Protection, which needs until April to update IT systems to reflect the change.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mr O’Gorman said the Government is “committed to ensuring every child gets the best possible start in life”.

“I hope this five weeks paid parent’s leave will help mothers and fathers take that time in those precious first couple of years with their child.”

The Cabinet also approved the inclusion of provisions to amend the Adoptive Leave Act 1995.

Intended to enable married male same-sex adopting couples to avail of adoptive leave, the provisions will also allow all adopting couples to choose who should take the leave.

Mr O’Gorman said addressing access to adoptive leave and benefit for married male same-sex couples is “of great importance for couples seeking to adopt”

“Allowing couples to choose who avails of adoptive leave is also important for all couples, as it allows us to move past the gender norms which place the burden of childcare disproportionately on women,” he added.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore welcomed the extension of parent’s leave, but called on the Department to make it payable to parents at the start of the year and not in April 2021, as proposed in the Budget.

“I am disappointed that more hasn’t been done to bring forward the start date to earlier in the new year. While I welcome today’s Cabinet’s approval, legislation still must be drafted and introduced before the extended payment can take effect.

“The Minister has indicated that legislation will be introduced in the new year but parents still require certainty before the Christmas holidays and need to be able to plan ahead for work and family life.”

She called on the minister to bring in the additional paid leave “sooner rather than later”.