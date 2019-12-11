Judicial Bill set to clear Seanad after almost 110 hours of debate

Controversial legislation to reform how judges are appointed is set to pass through the Seanad on Wednesday after the Government won a vote in the chamber by 25 to 22.

The Government was supported by Sinn Féin and four Independents Lynn Ruane, Pádraig Ó Céidigh, John Dolan and Brian Ó Domhnaill.

Sinn Féin has previously voted with the Government on the bill but it was speculated that they might abstain on the vote to guillotine, or cut short the debate.

The long-awaited Judicial Appointments Commission Bill has been stalled in the Seanad for over a year after a filibuster led by Independent Senator Michael McDowell.

Mr McDowell claimed that Minister for Transport Shane Ross “captured the entire Government” and Fine Gael party in the same way that the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) was captured “by one man”.

The Government moved to guillotine the debate after two defeats on Tuesday when all Fine Gael Senators were absent when votes were called.

The Judicial Appointments Commission Bill has been championed by Mr Ross who wants to have a non-legal majority on the board that will appoint judges.

Mr McDowell, a barrister, and a number of Independents have filibustered on the legislation which has been debated for almost 110 hours in the Seanad, having already been passed by the Dáil.

The NUI Senator introduced an amendment to prevent the guillotine being enforced but was outvoted by 25 to 22.

He said newspaper reports and surveys had shown that the legislation to reform how judges are selected “is held close to contempt by most members of the Fine Gael Seanad and Dáil parties”.

But he said they were being forced “to behave in a manner that they don’t wish to do so”.

Knee-jerk reaction

Defending the Minister, Independent Senator Lynn Ruane said it was unfair to make the connection between the FAI capture and the legislation.

Ms Ruane said she would support the Government.

“It might be an abuse of the Seanad but it’s also an abuse for the past few months because of the time you’ve taken here given we could have been talking about different legislation,” she told Mr McDowell.

Labour Senator Ivana Bacik expressed her disappointment at the attempt to guillotine the Bill and said that none had been used since 2016.

She described the guillotine as “outrageous” and claimed it was a knee-jerk reaction by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan who is steering the legislation through the Oireachtas.

She claimed the Minister wanted to guillotine the Bill because he was defeated on amendments after he came into the Seanad “with no officials present and no Senators present”.

Mr McDowell said that “the one thing that will unite the people who are voting for this guillotine that they are the same people who went to the Irish people and asked them to abolish the chamber,” in reference to the failed referendum to abolish the Seanad.

Seanad leader Jerry Buttimer said there that had been too much “hot air” for 109 hours in the Seanad and had been filibustered by the Opposition.

Independent Senator David Norris said the Government had to “do deals, undo pairs and dredge hospitals to get this disgraceful vote through”.

The Seanad will be asked to make a final vote on Wednesday afternoon before the Bill returns to the Dáil for approval.