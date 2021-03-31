Nphet warns ‘very high’ risk of fourth wave if restrictions eased too fast

The Government was warned that the risk of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infection is “very high” if public health measures are relaxed too quickly.

The warning came in the letter from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to the Government on Monday, ahead of the Cabinet’s deliberations on easing restrictions.

The health system is said to remain “extremely fragile” with an “exhausted” workforce after the most recent wave of infections of the virus.

The number of patients in hospital and critical care remained high and there were more people in the critical care than in the at the peak of the second wave of the virus.

More to follow.