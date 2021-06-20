Hazel Chu and Patrick Costello wed in Mansion House ceremony

Dublin lord mayor Hazel Chu married Green Party TD Patrick Costello at a “very informal” wedding at the Mansion House on Sunday.

The couple had postponed their nuptials, planned for August 1st last year, due to Covid-19 restrictions. The pair had a Catholic blessing on Sunday afternoon thanks to a close family friend.

The lord mayor, who is due to finish her year-long term on June 28th, was given away by her mother, Stella; and the couple’s daughter 3½-year-old daughter, Alex.

“There are 12 of us altogether celebrating and we will have a larger event on June 4th next year in Poulaphuca House, Co Wicklow. We were both nervous with excitement, as was Alex leading up to today.”

Ms Chu (40) said: “We decided to move the wedding forward due to Patrick’s father Peter being unwell and we wanted peace of mind for our parents and family.

For the ceremony, the Green Party councillor wore an ivory lace and crystal-encrusted dress bought in Ciara Bridal in Powerscourt Town Centre two weeks ago and hot pink pumps, while Costello (41) wore a blue suit.

Ms Chu added: “It’s a very, very special day for us and it was important to us to share it with the public, as the 300-year-old building is owned by the people.

“Patrick and I have been together 15 years, been through so many highs and lows, three local elections and one general election, me being seriously ill 12 years ago, that today really does mean so much to us,” Ms Chu said.

“I would really like to thank the public for all their hundreds of kind messages and to those who congratulated us outside the Mansion House,” Ms Chu said.