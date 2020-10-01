Grades coding error identified during check of Applied Leaving Cert

The coding error in the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system was identified when the person involved in modelling the coding was working on the Applied Leaving Certificate results, the Dáil has heard.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan also said the exact number of students affected by the errors in the predicted Leaving Certificate grading system will only be known when a new model is run with a revised code which has been checked to ensure no further errors.

And he said the Leaving Certificate exam would go ahead next year. The class of 2021 was having a “different experience” in Covid-affected classrooms.

“The message to the upcoming Leaving Cert students is that there will be Leaving Cert exams next May and June”.

Mr Ryan said the second round of Leaving Certificate offers went ahead last Wednesday because it was unclear if the coding error would have any effect on the CAO process.

He understood that a further CAO offer will be made “towards the end of next week” . That was “the best advice” they had as to how long it would take to sort out the grading error.

They will not know the exact numbers until the revised code is wrong and checks are made but he believed it would be less than 1,000 students.

Last year about 3,000 students got an upgrade and 600 students got a different college choice. It was a case where the students sought an upgrade. “In this instance it is random.”

Unacceptable

Answering leaders’ questions in the Dáil, Mr Ryan said the error was identified during checks on the Applied Leaving Certificate, a vocationally oriented version of exam aimed at students who do not what to directly proceed to third level education.

He told Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire that “no one was kept in the dark on this” in the controversy over the discovery of two errors in the grading system that affects the grades of more than 6,000 students.

And he insisted that the Government would make sure that “students, first and foremost, do not lose out”.

Mr Ryan said they would do that “in whatever way and in every way possible”.

He was informed on Friday of the initial “sense” of what was involved and fully informed on Monday in advance of the meeting of the three Government party leaders where it was discussed at length.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said it was unacceptable that it was known about for a week and that everyone was kept in the dark. He said it should have been discussed at Cabinet.

Mr Ryan said nobody was kept in the dark but he asked TDs to consider if the issue had been published before the error was fully identified. That would have create real anguish and anxiety he said.

Layers of oversight

Labour leader Alan Kelly said there were four layers of oversight including a calculated grades executive office, the national standardisation group, the independent steering group to oversee the implementation and an independent expert appointed as an external reviewer.

He said it all changed suddenly on August 24th and then “the assistant secretary in education sent out a memo and changed the modelling”. He asked how the problem could not have been identified through the four layers.

Mr Ryan said it was his understanding that the issue was not identified earlier because the “predicted results were very close to what was going to be expected”. He aid there was a variant from historic results of about 4 per cent.

“There wasn’t any other variation that would in any way indicate that this coding error had been made.”

He said the error in the system became apparent when the person who was involved in actually running the model was working on the applied Leaving Certificate results.

The saw “a slight variation and decided on their instigation to check”.

Mr Ryan stressed that the person involved was eminently qualified but also had specific expertise on the Irish academic because the had worked in assessing “our Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment) results”.

The Minister said it was “very difficult to find people with such international expertise with our system”.

The Department of Education was informed on Tuesday evening and the Minister was told on Wednesday morning but it was not clear exactly what the difficulty was at that stage.

Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris worked on the issue and he was informed on Friday, he said.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said if that was the case why did the Higher Education Authority not find out until Wednesday.

Mr Ryan said they could not go to the authority and say they did not know the numbers or the exact consequences.

He said the second round of CAO offers went ahead because “it wasn’t clear whether it was going to have an affect at all on the process”.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín accused the Government of only being good at “the creation of chaos”. He expressed concern that the taxpayer would have to pay cost of the grading errors.