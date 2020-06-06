Government formation talks continue but ‘central issues unresolved’

Government formation talks this evening are scheduled to address key parts of the next programme for government, but some central issues remain unresolved, sources said on Saturday.

Talks between deputy leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens - Simon Coveney, Dara Calleary and Catherine Martin - are ongoing following a morning session which focused on mental health and transport issues.

The evening sessions are due to focus on the issues of retrofitting and “just transition” - the Greens want to help Bord na Móna workers in the Midlands find alternative green careers - as well as communications.

Key issues such as energy and climate are also on the agenda, but the more contentious parts of these policy areas - such as the Greens’ demand for a seven per cent annual average reduction in greenhouse gas emissions - will not be discussed, sources said.

Meanwhile, talks about social protection, may not address the divisive issue of the state pension age.

The talks take place amid growing frustration among some in the Greens over a lack of progress in the talks process, which has thrown into question whether an agreement will be reached by Tuesday’s deadline.

Three plenary sessions were cancelled on successive days this week, preventing the full negotiation teams from meeting and stopping parties from signing off on agreed sections of the planned programme for government.

Coalition Builder Can you form a government?

Earlier, teams from Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party focused on transport and mental health.

Transport policy is among the most contentious topics to be discussed due to Green Party demands for reduced spending on the development of roads projects in favour of investment in public transport and improvements in cycling infrastructure.

Issues being discussed by the deputy leaders are said to include housing. The €116 billion National Development Plan (NDP) is thought to be a significant sticking point.

Social welfare issues, including the controversial issue of the age of eligibility for the State pension, may not be addressed today, depending on the time available, according to one person involved in the talks.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy said he would “like to think” that Government formation talks are “coming to near a completion”.

“We need a government that can implement an ambitious programme for government that’ll deal with the issues that were there before Covid in terms of housing, climate change, supports to our SMEs, rebooting our economy. That all needs to be central for any programme for government document,” Mr Troy told RTÉ Radio One’s Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra.

He added that the party had voted to amend rules on Friday, which would enable them to partake in postal voting on the issue.

The Green Party’s Hazel Chu said the parties are at a point “where there hopefully will be a deal on the table”.

“We’re very close to closing our planning on that and we want to make sure we communicate with our members first,” she said.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said the “overriding view” in Fine Gael was to form a government that could last for four or five years.

She said the party wants a government which can “rebuild Irish people’s confidence, rebuild the economy, rebuild society and to fix some of the glaring issues that were pointed out to us in February”.

Asked about a deadline for government formation she said: “We need a Seanad by the 30th of June. That’s a given. There’s your deadline.”