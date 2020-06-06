Bus and rail services to return to pre-Covid levels from Monday

Public transport services will increase from Monday in line with the Government’s plan to accelerate the reopening of the economy.

However, while the increase will bring some services, particularly Dart and bus services, back to pre-Covid levels, the need for social distancing means the numbers carried on each bus or train will remain restricted.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said overall capacity will remain down and it urged workers to walk or cycle to work where possible and to wear facemasks on public transport.

Services operated by Iarnród Éireann, Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland and Bus Éireann were reduced by approximately 20 per cent in the first week of April, in response to the Covid crisis.

Buses have been operating on a so-called “Saturday-plus” level of services, while Irish Rail services, including DART, have been operating at a reduced level.

There were no changes made to Luas services or to Local Link regular services.

From Monday, a schedule in line with the pre-Covid “Monday to Friday” schedule will be in place for buses and Dart.

Buses will also revert to pre-Covid schedules at weekends although Dart schedules on Saturdays and Sundays will continue to operate at reduced levels.

There will be some additional capacity and services on commuter and intercity rail routes.

Luas schedules are to remain unchanged, as are Local Link services.

National Transport Authority CEO Anne Graham said: “While there is some increase in services planned for next week, social distancing requirements mean that overall capacity remains restricted to just over 20 percent of pre-Covid levels.

“This means that public transport should only be used by essential workers or for other people making essential journeys.”

Only those who have to travel at peak times on public transport should do so, while others making essential journeys should avoid peak times and travel and at other times of the day if at all possible, Ms Graham added.

Peak times to be avoided are before 9.30am and between 3pm and 6pm in the evening.

“We are strongly encouraging those people who can get to their destinations by walking or cycling, to do so. Some 350,000 people live within six kilometres of O’Connell Bridge, which means that if they chose to cycle, they could get from their home to the centre of Dublin in less than 30 minutes,” Ms Graham said.

“We are also urging customers to wear face coverings while on public transport. Doing so will increase protection for other customers and for public transport workers. This is an important part of the effort to rebuild confidence in public transport as we move through the phases of the roadmap, and as restrictions are eased across the country,” she added.