Fine Gael TDs push for pubs to reopen with conditions when Level 5 restrictions lift

A number of senior Fine Gael TDs have called on party leader Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to push for the reopening of pubs and implement a booking system for patrons when Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions ease from next week onwards.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan, John Paul Phelan and Joe Carey made the call at a parliamentary party meeting this evening.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the meeting that it is inevitable that cases will rise after restrictions are lifted in December, although he also told the meeting that 2021 was a year to look forward to because people would be able to enjoy personal freedoms they may have taken for granted beforehand.

The Tánaiste also expressed concern during the meeting about the prevalence of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland. Sources say he told TDs and Senators that travel across the Border may not be advised, where possible.

Mr Varadkar said the Level 3 restrictions to be announced later in the week will resemble in place during the summer.

He said “the way to infantilise people is not to tell them the truth”, adding that the virus spreads when people meet.

Meanwhile, Mr O’Donovan called for a booking system to be put in place for pubs and for groups to be given only one sitting a night. On this basis, he said, pubs should be allowed to reopen.

Mr Phelan argued that all hospitality facilities - whether they are bars, hotels or restaurants - should be allowed to reopen on the same basis with the same Covid-19 regulations in order to be fair to all businesses, it is understood.

Separately, Mr Varadkar is also understood to have told the meeting that the Mother and Baby Homes Commission Report will be published by Christmas.