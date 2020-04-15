Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael publish joint framework for potential coalition

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have published a joint framework document for potential coalition which outlines 10 key “missions” for the next government.

The document says the “overriding focus” of the two parties is to improve the “wellbeing” of Irish people and society.

“In achieving this, the immediate challenge for us is to recover and rebuild in the aftermath of the Covid-19 emergency, and the havoc that it has brought to the lives of people “and to the social and economic security of families,” it says.

“Beyond this, our focus is to respond decisively to the agenda of change in terms of housing, health, climate action and quality of life, which came through so clearly from the general election.

“To assess the performance of a new government, we must look beyond economic indicators. We will create new, credible, quality-of-life measures of individual and societal wellbeing and progress.”

The document was sent to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs on Wednesday afternoon ahead of meetings of the parliamentary parties on Wednesday evening.

The intention is to approach smaller parties such as Labour, the Greens and the Social Democrats in the days ahead to see if the document can form the basis for further discussions on a programme for government.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have ruled out entering government with Sinn Féin.

Historic talks

The parties’ negotiating teams have been in talks in recent weeks about forming a coalition for the first time in their history.

In the document, the parties stress “to face the crisis of a lifetime... we need a government with a clear majority that is strong enough to develop and deliver a programme of national recovery across its lifetime – one that can channel its collective talents for the greater good”.

“Many families have lost loved ones; many more have been affected by illness; and hundreds of thousands of people have either lost their jobs or had their employment thrown into jeopardy. There is fear and anxiety deep in every home, with grave uncertainty about the future,” it says.

“The global economy now faces massive challenges, with significant consequences for our small and open economy. Society and the world we once knew has been severely disrupted. However, our State and people have reacted with unity, purpose and determination.

“We know that there is no going back to the old way of doing things. Radical actions have been taken to protect as many people as possible, and new ways of doing things have been found in a time of crisis. The importance of the well resourced, properly functioning and responsive State has never been clearer.”

The document contains measures which both parties hope will attract the support of the Green Party. It pledges a “new green deal.”

“The climate crisis is the most pressing existential crisis. The response domestically and internationally to the Covid-19 emergency illustrates our capacity to react comprehensively and imaginatively to fundamental challenges.”

“We must utilise the radicalism of the response to this emergency to tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis.”

It says all actions taken must lead to carbon neutrality by 2050. The two parties have committed to setting new carbon reduction targets; ensuring that the recovery at domestic and European levels is carried out through a “green lens”; tackling the biodiversity crisis; convening a Citizens’ Assembly.

Public transport

They also plan to make the State a European leader in offshore wind energy and have committed to investment in public transport across Ireland, “significantly increasing the number of daily journeys being taken by foot and bicycle”. The carbon tax would be increased in line with the agreed cross-party trajectory of €80 per tonne by 2030. There are also plans to plant 440 million trees by 2040.

It commits to launching a new National Economic Plan as part of efforts to reboot the economy after the “unprecedented” Covid-19 crisis; prioritising “capital investment by borrowing, if necessary, to stimulate demand domestically; grow employment; respond to social need; and improve our national health, transport, education and housing infrastructure”.

Businesses and the self-employed will also be supported, and the document also says both parties will aspire to progress “to a living wage over the lifetime of the next Government”.

It also says that the deficit built up during the coronavirus crisis will be reduced “as the economy grows”. It also says there will be no “increases in income tax and/or Universal Social Charge (USC) and no cuts to established core social welfare rates”.

Flexible working

The section on the economy also says that businesses can prepare for a post Covid-19 environment “which will have a long legacy and be different from previous experience, with greater emphasis on remote and flexible working and the consequences of social distancing”.

Sectors of the economy will also be identified for supports in the National Economic Plan “(eg retail, tourism, hospitality, agriculture, manufacturing, construction etc.”

The two parties have promised “bold action” on housing, which was one of the biggest issues in the recent general election. There will be “a new deal” for renters focused on providing more long-term security, stable and affordable rents, and greater choice. The parties say they will reduce the cost of land to improve the affordability of housing, “employing all measures up to and including referenda”.

They have pledged to empower and fund the Land Development Agency to build homes on public and private land. There would be affordable purchase schemes in order to increase home ownership and increased social housing although no specific figures or targets are mentioned in the document. The parties also plan to develop the cost-rental model in all cities and for student accommodation.

The document also promises a new national social contract between citizens and the State. “This new deal will provide each citizen with accessible and affordable healthcare, housing, education, childcare and disability services, as well as a living wage, upskilling, and a dignified retirement.”

In order to achieve this both parties say they will introduce “affordable improvements to benefits and protections under the social insurance system; and introduce a pension auto-enrolment system.”

Child care

There are also plans to modernise the childcare sector and reduce costs, tackle domestic violence and acknowledge the importance of carers. Parental leave would be increased.

One of the 10 goals is to implement universal healthcare and both parties say this will be done through an expansion in health infrastructure. Universal access will be expanded with a focus initially on paediatrics and women’s health. Bed capacity will be increased and all new consultant contracts in the public health service will be public only.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the vast majority of the public has been working from home. The document says that public sector employers, colleges and other public bodies will be encouraged to move to 20 per cent home and remote working in 2021 with incentives for private sector employers to do likewise.

On the records of the Civil War parties, it says: “Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have each governed Ireland at different times. Both are proud of the part that they and other parties in Government have played in advancing the Irish nation. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have engaged bilaterally to draw up this document, which has at its core 10 missions that all centre on the wellbeing of Ireland’s citizens.

“The ideas behind this document seek to build on ideas from all parties and none. As we emerge from this emergency, we will continue to be guided by, and act on, the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). Our approach will be built on the fundamental values of community and solidarity.

“These are the values which have been central to our shared national response to this emergency and they must be the values that drive the work of the next government. With a view to forming a historic coalition, we now invite other parties and groupings to enter discussions on building a Programme for Government. Our citizens deserve a government that works for the good of Ireland and its people – a government that lasts. Let us build it together.”