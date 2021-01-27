Exit from Level 5 requires sharp fall in cases and will be gradual, says Tánaiste

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has warned that any easing of restrictions after March 5th will be very gradual, and only if the number of cases of Covid-19 is low.

There will be no jump from Level 5 to Level 3 restrictions on that date, he warned.

The number of cases would have to be in the low hundreds and the numbers in ICU down to 50, and the most vulnerable would have had to have been vaccinated, before restrictions start to ease, he told RTÉ radio’s News at One this afternoon.

Mr Varadkar also defended the Government’s mandatory quarantine plans, but said it would take a few weeks to “operationalise this” and primary and secondary legislation would be required.

The new rules will require everyone arriving into the State via an airport or port to undergo a period of mandatory quarantine for 14 days or five days if followed by a negative PCR test.

The Fine Gael leader also warned that restricting international travel was not “a silver bullet” as less than one per cent of cases could be attributed to international travel.

Other members of the Cabinet believe there is a much higher potential for new cases to enter the country via international travel.

A hotel at the airport would be needed for those required to quarantine, he said.

Initially the number of people in quarantine would be “quite small”, but the Government wanted the capability to expand the facility more widely, if the EU required such measures to be extended to other countries.

Co-ordination

Co-ordination with Northern Ireland, the UK and the EU would be needed, he said.

“This is an opportunity to build capacity and to learn how hotel quarantine works.”

Lots of practical difficulties needed to be worked out, he said, but in the meantime a negative PCR test in the past 72 hours was still required for people arriving into the country.

When asked about the enforcement of the mandatory quarantine in people’s homes (Irish residents), Mr Varadkar said he did not envisage gardaí calling to people’s homes “that’s where enforcement will arise.”

But he warned that enforcement could never be 100 percent.

That was where the “disincentive effect” and legislation came in. Gardaí would have the capacity to prosecute people who were supposed to be quarantining if they were found outside their home.

Meanwhile, Government has said legislation needed to enforce mandatory quarantine on people traveling from the UK and EU countries will take weeks, not months to implement, a senior Government official has said.

Quarantine

The Cabinet announced a range of mandatory quarantine measures last night. They include mandatory quarantine at a designated facility for passengers who can’t provide a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test as well as all those travelling from Brazil and South Africa due to new variants of the virus in those countries.

Other passengers are to be required by law to quarantine at home. Applying mandatory quarantine measures to EU or UK citizens requires changes to primary legislation.

Assistant Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach, Liz Canavan, said on Tuesday morning that officials began work on this “straight away”.

Asked for a timeline on when the rules can be applied to UK and EU citizens she said it would be “shortly” adding that the aim is to have the legislation “brought forward in the next couple of weeks”.

Ms Canavan said officials are examining whether the measures related to mandatory quarantine at home requires legislation or whether it can be brought in through regulations and said she expects clarity on this point today.

Gardaí have already started checkpoints near Dublin Airport and are also to start checking people arriving at the airport to see if they left the country in breach of the regulations.

“Where people are determined to ignore the regulations on travel, they will face increased penalties,” Ms Canavan said.

Schools

Government officials have also today been considering plans for the reopening of schools. Schools for children with special educational needs could reopen in mid-February if unions consent and if the incidence of Covid-19 continues to drop, it is understood.

Government sources are hoping to conclude intensive discussions with unions and educational bodies this week in order to present a clear strategy on the reopening of schools to parents and students.

This will be contingent on unions getting their members on board. It is understood Government officials met today and discussed risk mitigation measures in education, the model of re-opening as well as the sequencing and time frame.

Sources believe there could be movement in relation to special educational schools in around two weeks’ time although no dates have been formally fixed yet.

The Government is keen to ensure that union members are in agreement with the plan in order to avoid another “non-reopening”.

Another meeting will take place later on today between the Minister for Education Norma Foley and education partners to discuss possible contingency plans for the Leaving Certificate.