Dáil marks 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

TDs stood in the Dáil for a minute’s silence to mark the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, considered the worst atrocity in Europe since the second World War.

Sitting at the Convention Centre, Dublin, because of social distancing requirements the Dáil’s TDs paid tribute to the 8,000 men and boys killed in the massacre in 1995.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said they should “never allow this dark episode” in Europe’s history to fade.

Asking TDs to “ pause to mark the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide”, he said “it is almost inconceivable that a short quarter of a century ago in Europe, approximately 8,000 men and boys were . . . slaughtered in cold blood for who they were and for the faith they wished to peacefully express”.

The war broke out in 1992 after the break-up of the former Yugoslavia and lasted three years. The massacre was perpetrated by the Bosnian Serb Army in July 1995 against Muslim Bosnians.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl commended the “ongoing voluntary work of the Bosnia-Herzegovina Association of Ireland in this regard. We are fortunate to have many Bosnians living here in Ireland . . . many of them personally touched . . . by the events of 1995. Therefore, it is important we stand for a minute’s silence to indicate that we remember them.”