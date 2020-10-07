Consider penalties of €50 for not wearing masks and €200 for leaving county - Tánaiste

A system of graduated fines, which could include €50 penalties for not wearing face masks and €200 penalties for leaving your county, should be considered, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his party last night.

Sources present at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting said Mr Varadkar told TDs and Senators that the previous system of €2,500 fines for those who break Covid-19 regulations was seen as draconian.

A better system of graduated fines should be considered, he said, including €50 fines for those who do not wear masks or €200 fines for those who breach travel restrictions.

It is understood that Mr Varadkar spoke out against allowing gardaí or public officials to enter people’s homes and said a warrant would be needed to do this.

Meanwhile, chief medical officer Tony Holohan met with one of the country’s top civil servants on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing fall-out between Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Sources said that Mr Holohan met with the secretary general of the Department of Taoiseach Martin Fraser on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple Government spokespeople said on Tuesday that they did not know who Mr Holohan was meeting at Government buildings.

But sources confirmed early on Wednesday morning that the meeting took place as all parties seek to smooth over the recent controversy over calls to move the country immediately into Level 5 restrictions.