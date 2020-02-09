Clare results: No candidate elected after counting enters ninth round

Outgoing junior minister Pat Breen (Fine Gael) has lost his Clare seat after the eighth count. Breen was eliminated after polling 6,401 votes, more than 200 behind running mate Joe Carey.

Breen has been a TD for Clare since 2002 and successfully contested general elections in Clare on four occasions. The battle is now between Carey, Timmy Dooley (Fianna Fáil) and Michael McNamara (Independent) for two seats.

If Carey can’t bridge the gap between himself and Dooley and McNamara over the next two counts, it opens the prospect of Fine Gael having no TD in Clare.

Clare SEE FULL RESULTS

Counters at the count centre at the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon are currently distributing Breen’s 6,401 votes.

That is expected to put Carey ahead of Cllr Roisin Garvey (Green Party) and it will be Garvey’s votes that will ultimately decide where the final two seats go.

Violet Anne Wynne (Sinn Féin) and Cathal Crowe (Fianna Fáil) are expected to take the first two seats.

Candidates: Pat Breen (FG), Joe Carey (FG), Martin Conway (FG), Timmy Dooley (FF), Rita McInerney (FF), Cathal Crowe (FF), Violet-Anne Wynne (SF), Róisín Garvey (GP), Theresa O’Donohue (PBP), Conor O’Brien (Renua), Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom Party), Michael McNamara (Ind), Joseph Woulfe (Ind), Trudy Ann Leyden (Ind), David Barrett (Ind).