Children’s hospital behind schedule and may not open until 2024, PAC hears

The new National Children’s Hospital (NCH) is behind schedule and there have been suggestions that it may not open until 2024 almost two years after the original target.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been updated on delays to the project and has also heard that contractor claims for additional costs have hit around €300 million.

The NCH has been beset with delays – some resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic – and there has been controversy over the construction costs which are set to top €1.4 billion.

The final sum expected to be spent on the hospital - including its fit-out - is expected to be more than €1.7billion though there are concerns that it will be higher.

The original contracted target for the completion of the construction of the main hospital on the St James’s complex was August 2022.

This has been pushed back to October 2022 because of the Government mandated shut-down of construction during the first Covid-19 lock-down.

National Paediatric Hospital Development Board chief executive David Gunning said that the contractors have said that the project is now ten months behind the committed timeline.

He confirmed to Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster that there is a further nine months service activation period after the construction is finished before it can be opened.

Mr Munster asked “Are we talking realistically . . . about the National Children’s Hospital not being open until 2024 at the earliest?”

Mr Gunning replied: “Well certainly when you add up all those delays together that’s the obvious conclusion” and added: “I would however say we are analysing the detail of the programme”.

He said the NPHDB “Will be in a position give a more definitive answer than I can give you today in the not too distant future.”

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry suggested that the hospital may not be open until May 2024 based on Mr Gunning’s answers.

Ms Munster referred to reports that the cost of the project could cost €2 billion and asked about claims for additional costs that have been made by the contractor.

Mr Gunning said: “The current number is there are more than 700 claims and the amount associated with those claims is in excess of €300 million.”

Ms Munster said: “My goodness that really is shocking.”

Mr Gunning said there is a disputes process laid out in the contract and “many of these claims are at various stages in the process.”

Contractor ‘underperforming’

Earlier, the PAC heard a claim the main contractor building the new NCH is “underperforming”.

Mr Gunning said the NPHDB tracks progress and performance on a weekly and monthly basis and “we continuously engage with the contractor in an attempt to make up lost time”.

He added the contractor is obliged to provide the NPHDB with a compliant programme of works that sets out its approach to delivering the new hospital in accordance with the contract.

“However, since the agreement of the Programme as part of the Phase B Instruction, the programme updates provided by the contractor have not been compliant with the contract.

“As a result, we are currently withholding 15 per cent of monthly certified payments until such time as a compliant programme is submitted,” Mr Gunning told the committee.

He told TDs this is one of the levers permitted to the NPHDB under the contract to “incentivise the contractor to deliver on its contractual obligations”.

Mr Gunning also claimed: “While the contractor has been underperforming as regards project execution, it has been extremely assertive as regards claims as has been indicated at previous Joint Oireachtas Committees on Health and Public Accounts Committee meetings”.

He says that since the start of the NCH project there have been “a significant numbers of claims, of a very substantial value”.

There is an agreed Dispute Management Process in place between the NPHDB and the main contractor.

Mr Gunning said: “As it stands, claims are now at all levels of the dispute management process, which involve the Employers Representative, Project Board, Conciliation, Adjudication and one of the cases has reached the High Court. ”

He says the NPHDB is “defending each claim robustly in order to manage the cost of the project and defend the public purse, however the sheer volume and nature of claims on this project is consuming a significant amount of executive and project team time and incurring significant costs.”

The Irish Times has sought a comment from BAM.

Mr Gunning said the figure approved by the Government for the project is €1.433 billion but there are a number of items not included in this as “there was no price certainly for them and nor can there be for the duration of the project.”

These include construction inflation, statutory changes, and any change in scope resulting in healthcare policy changes.

He told the committee the main contractor can recover the cost of construction inflation in excess of 4 per cent.

Such payments from August to December 2019 came to €1.6m and this was paid last July.

Mr Gunning said expenditure on the design and build of the hospital was €199,622,000 as of December 2019. He said this was against budgeted spend of €262m approximately.

Mr Gunning claimed the underspend in 2019 “is due to the fact that the main contractor did not advance the construction of the build against the planned original programme”.

He also alleged: “This lack of advancement is primarily due to under-resourcing of the project by the main contractor – a situation that has been in place since the beginning and which continues today.”

Mr Gunning said the construction completion date for the new children’s hospital set out under the terms of the contract was August 2022 before it is handed over for commissioning.

He said the NPHDB last presented to the PAC the project was behind schedule and “since then that delay has been exacerbated as a result of Covid-19 and ongoing issues with resourcing on site.”

The NPHDB is responsible for overseeing the project to build the new hospital at a site beside St James’s Hospital in Dublin’s south city as well as satellite centres in Blanchardstown and Tallaght.

The facility at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, opened in July 2019.

Mr Gunning said the Paediatric Outpatient and Urgent Care Centre at Tallaght University Hospital was due to be completed this month but that construction will not complete before September 2021.

It is then to be handed over to Children’s Health Ireland, the organisation that will run the NCH for eight weeks of operational commissioning and equipping.