Mink eradication scheme being piloted in Midlands to protect ground-nesting birds

American mink are among predators posing the greatest threats to ground-nesting birds in Ireland. Photograph: Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A pilot initiative to eradicate mink and protect ground-nesting birds is to be undertaken around Lough Ree in the Midlands in a first step towards eliminating the invasive species from Ireland.

Predators including American mink pose the greatest threat to ground-nesting birds such as breeding waders, red grouse, grey partridge and hen harriers, many of which are endangered species.

The mink is an invasive species and was recently approved for inclusion on the EU’s “invasive alien species of union concern”. Updated EU regulations will require Ireland to introduce new measures to remove it from the entire country.

The eradication programme is being implemented by the National Parks and Wildlife Service in collaboration with the Breeding Waders European Innovation Partnership and the National Association of Regional Game Councils.

Announcing the initiative, Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan said the mink is a predator to Ireland’s most vulnerable native birds and preys on other wildlife such as fish and small mammals.

“This programme is based on science and best practice, including state-of-the-art remote sensing technologies. It will use citizen science to inform our knowledge, expertise and response to invasive species across the island of Ireland,” he added.

“Invasive species such as mink are challenging to manage as they expand rapidly in our landscapes,” Mr O’Sullivan said. Members of the public, and organisations such as the National Association of Regional Game Councils with a large volunteer membership, have an essential role to play in helping to prevent its spread, he said.

The pilot programme will run for almost four years. “All volunteers will be professionally trained in identifying and trapping mink, and humane dispatch. Techniques used will ensure high standards of compliance with animal welfare legislation,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

The Breeding Waders European Innovation Partnership has developed a deep understanding of mink control involving modern techniques, data collection and analysis, said its programme manager, Owen Murphy.

A specialist detection dog will help to locate mink and volunteer teams will then set traps in identified areas.

“If we are to tackle the threat of invasive species, then we must try new approaches. International evidence shows that this approach has been effective in regions in England and Scotland and it is also extremely cost effective,” said National Parks and Wildlife Service director general Niall Ó Donnchú.