Two-litre bottles and no plastic bags: Dublin Airport eases liquids and gels rules

Passengers travelling from Dublin Airport will from midnight be allowed up to two litres of liquids in their hand luggage and will no longer need to place liquids, gels or pastes in a clear plastic bag.

The DAA announced on Thursday that it is relaxing its security rules at both of its terminals in Dublin due to multi-million euro upgrades to scanners.

Electronics will also no longer need to be taken out of hand luggage at security.

Passengers have had to remove liquids from their baggage at Dublin Airport, even though the installation of new high-tech scanners was supposed to eliminate this need. This was because of a temporary European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ruling last year.

A decision reversing that ruling will permit travellers to keep liquids of up to two litres in their bags, speeding up their passage through security.

The DAA said many airports in the UK and across Europe are not as advanced, so passengers should check liquid rules for these regarding return trips.

About 30 new “C3” scanners and have been rolled out across Dublin Airport’s two terminals. The machines use technology similar to CT scanners in hospitals, generating 3D images of bags, which makes it easier to detect the contents.

Dublin Airport is one of the first European airports to fully switch over to C3.

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs said Cork Airport “won’t be far behind”, with work starting this month on the construction of a new mezzanine floor that will be equipped with C3 technology.

“A safe and smooth security experience is a cornerstone of any airport’s passenger offering and that’s why we’re working so hard to make it great at Cork and Dublin airports,” he said.