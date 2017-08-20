Smelly snakes: 20 rotten reptile heads found in suitcase

German customs officers said they had destroyed 20 rotten snake heads found in a package that had arrived from Nigeria.

A spokeswoman for Munich’s main customs office said officers discovered the snake parts when they X-rayed a 3kg package.

Marie Mueller said that when officers then opened the parcel, the stench of the rotten snake heads was “simply overwhelming and unbearable”.

Ms Mueller said the snake heads were immediately burned to prevent the spread of possible diseases.

She said the customs office has repeatedly intercepted packages from western Africa containing snake heads, which are sent to Germany as a delicacy.

PA