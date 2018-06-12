Woman in her 50s dies after being hit by a car in Co Tipperary

A woman in her 50s has died after she was hit by a car in Co Tipperary on Monday night.

The incident occurred on the Old Cork Road (R639) at Kilcoran, Cahir at 8.20pm. The woman was walking on the hard shoulder accompanied by a child on a bicycle. The child was not injured.

The car was travelling from Cahir towards Mitchelstown. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time to contact them at Cahir garda station on 052 744 5630.