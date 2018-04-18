Woman forced to wait 19 hours for operation after suffering three heart attacks

A Waterford woman who suffered three heart attacks had to wait 19 hours for an emergency operation because of the lack of cardiac services in the city at weekends.

The family of Una McDermott have called for the roll out of 24/7 cardiac services nationally following the death of their sister after an unsuccessful attempt to airlift her to Cork and a 19 hour wait for a stent procedure in University Hospital Waterford.

Waterford is the only major cardiac centre that does not operate around the clock, a source of major anger in the south-eastern city.

Ms McDermott suffered a cardiac event while out driving with a friend near her home in Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday March 4th and they proceeded immediately to the emergency department at UHW, arriving at 2.30pm.

She suffered a second cardiac event in the hospital and staff had to resuscitate her, whereupon a decision was taken to transfer her by air ambulance to Cork.

However on the way to Waterford Airport, she suffered another cardiac event and staff again resuscitated her. Fearing she might not survive the journey, it was decided to bring her back to UHW where she admitted to intensive care.

“We saw her that night at around 8.30pm in the ICU and what they were doing was essentially a holding operation,” says her sister Eva Creely. “They were waiting for the cardiac unit come on stream the next morning so they could do a stent operation.”

“The stent was inserted but Ms McDermott had suffered significant brain damage and she died on March 22nd.

Ms Creely said it was impossible to predict what would have been the outcome for her younger sister after she suffered the first heart attack but the lack of 24/7 services at UHW reduced the medical options available. Ms McDermott had a history of previous cardiac events.

“”Heart attacks have all sorts of all outcomes and there’s no guaranteeing what the outcome would have been but certainly in Una’s case the lack of services at the weekend in University Hospital Waterford reduced the options available to staff when it came to treating her,” said Ms Creely.

Ms Creely is keen to stress that she cannot say the attempt to transfer her sister to Cork or the delay in her sister having the stent procedure contributed to her death but she does believe the case does highlight the need for the provision of 24/7 services in the South East as there is in Dublin.

“People in Waterford and the south-east pay exactly the same sort of taxes and the same health insurance as people in other parts of the country and yet have to be transferred out of their area at weekends because there are no cardiac services available and that issue needs to be addressed.”

A spokesman for the South/South West Hospital Group, which includes UHW, declined to comment.

The lack of 24/7 cardiac services in Waterford is expected to be highlighted at the inquest on Thursday of Thomas Power, who died last June while being transported by ambulance to hospital in Cork because the treatment unit he needed was not open in Waterford.