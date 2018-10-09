Woman banned for life from keeping pets after unburied dead dog found in garden

A woman has been banned from keeping pets for life after an abused dog and the rotting carcass of another dog was found on her premises.

Natalija Sidorova (38), of Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise, was given a three-month prison sentence, suspended for one year, and also barred from keeping animals for life under section 58 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals inspector Karen Lyons and two gardaí entered the back yard of the Latvian woman’s home on December 20th last year following a tip-off from a member of the public. They found the carcass of a black and white terrier. Judging by the smell and the level of decomposition, a vet who arrived on the scene estimated the dog had been dead for at least a week.

The inspectors found multiple hazards in the garden, most notably a large number of wooden planks on the ground with nails sticking out of them.

The second dog found on the premises was in a “terrible distressed state”, according to Ms Lyons. He had lacerations to his genital areas, probably caused by the nails, and an infection in one of his paws.

“The conditions on this property were extremely hazardous for this dog due to the protruding nails, planks of wood, and also the decomposing carcass of the other dog was horrendous. This kind of neglect is intolerable,” Ms Lyons said.

The injured dog was brought for a veterinary assessment for treatment, and later taken to the National Animal Centre in Longford for rehabilitation.

The dog, later named Nicky, is now living with a new family in Co Wicklow.

Members of the public can contact the National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515 or report cruelty online in confidence onispca.ie/cruelty_complaint.